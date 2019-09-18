GET Protocol (GET) Price Hits $0.36 on Exchanges

GET Protocol (CURRENCY:GET) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 18th. In the last seven days, GET Protocol has traded up 10.9% against the dollar. One GET Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00003662 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, Liquid and IDEX. GET Protocol has a market capitalization of $4.12 million and approximately $2,323.00 worth of GET Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00041321 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $515.24 or 0.05211377 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000390 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000293 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001114 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000089 BTC.

GET Protocol Token Profile

GET Protocol (CRYPTO:GET) is a token. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. GET Protocol’s total supply is 33,368,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,388,258 tokens. GET Protocol’s official Twitter account is @GUTStickets and its Facebook page is accessible here . GET Protocol’s official website is guts.tickets . The official message board for GET Protocol is blog.guts.tickets . The Reddit community for GET Protocol is /r/GETprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling GET Protocol

GET Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, IDEX and Liquid. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GET Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GET Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GET Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

