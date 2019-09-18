Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.12

Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.12 and traded as high as $15.83. Geospace Technologies shares last traded at $15.29, with a volume of 1,948 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.12.

Get Geospace Technologies alerts:

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.87 million during the quarter. Geospace Technologies had a negative net margin of 10.32% and a negative return on equity of 5.22%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GEOS. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Geospace Technologies in the second quarter worth $84,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Geospace Technologies by 1,378.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,573 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 13,587 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Geospace Technologies by 107.1% in the first quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 47,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 24,623 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Geospace Technologies by 2.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 46,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in shares of Geospace Technologies in the second quarter worth $740,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

About Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS)

Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.

Further Reading: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Geospace Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geospace Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.