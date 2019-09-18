Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) Trading Down 5.7%

Garrett Motion Inc (NYSE:GTX) shares fell 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.12 and last traded at $11.52, 645,703 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 21% from the average session volume of 813,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.22.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GTX. Royal Bank of Canada set a $14.00 price target on Garrett Motion and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group dropped their price target on Garrett Motion from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Garrett Motion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays set a $16.00 price target on Garrett Motion and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised Garrett Motion from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Garrett Motion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.29.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.96. The firm has a market cap of $911.86 million and a P/E ratio of 2.84.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. Garrett Motion had a negative return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 34.50%. The company had revenue of $802.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Garrett Motion Inc will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baxter Bros Inc. boosted its position in Garrett Motion by 4.3% during the second quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 16,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its position in Garrett Motion by 1.6% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 48,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in Garrett Motion by 3.4% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 23,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its position in Garrett Motion by 16.8% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 5,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in Garrett Motion by 1.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 74,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Garrett Motion Inc designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers and the aftermarket worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers. Its integrated vehicle health management tools detect intermittent faults and anomalies to provide understanding of the real-time health of a vehicle system.

