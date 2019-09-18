Garlicoin (GRLC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $12.00

Garlicoin (CURRENCY:GRLC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. In the last week, Garlicoin has traded up 9.8% against the dollar. One Garlicoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Nanex, CoinFalcon and Trade Satoshi. Garlicoin has a total market capitalization of $41,404.00 and approximately $12.00 worth of Garlicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Garlicoin Coin Profile

Garlicoin (GRLC) is a Scrypt-adaptive-N (ASIC resistant) coin that uses the

Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. It launched on January 22nd, 2018. Garlicoin’s total supply is 45,148,025 coins. The Reddit community for Garlicoin is /r/garlicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Garlicoin is garlicoin.io. Garlicoin’s official Twitter account is @Garliccoin.

Garlicoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinFalcon, Trade Satoshi and Nanex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Garlicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Garlicoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Garlicoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

