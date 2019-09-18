Gardner Denver Holdings Inc (NYSE:GDI) Shares Sold by Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Gardner Denver Holdings Inc (NYSE:GDI) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 542,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,600 shares during the quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned about 0.27% of Gardner Denver worth $18,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GDI. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gardner Denver in the second quarter worth $33,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Gardner Denver in the second quarter worth $45,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gardner Denver in the second quarter worth $115,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gardner Denver in the second quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its stake in shares of Gardner Denver by 270.1% in the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,879 shares during the period.

GDI traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.56. 14,213 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,332,979. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.44. Gardner Denver Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $18.70 and a 52-week high of $36.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.02.

Gardner Denver (NYSE:GDI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $629.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.46 million. Gardner Denver had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gardner Denver Holdings Inc will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

GDI has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Gardner Denver from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Gardner Denver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Gardner Denver in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gardner Denver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Gardner Denver in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.86.

Gardner Denver Company Profile

Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment; and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical.

