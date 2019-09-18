Gardner Denver Holdings Inc (NYSE:GDI) Receives $32.38 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Gardner Denver Holdings Inc (NYSE:GDI) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.38.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GDI shares. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Gardner Denver in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Gardner Denver from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Gardner Denver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine lowered Gardner Denver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Gardner Denver in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

Shares of NYSE:GDI traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.75. 1,015,977 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,553,287. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.02. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Gardner Denver has a 12-month low of $18.70 and a 12-month high of $36.22.

Gardner Denver (NYSE:GDI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $629.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.46 million. Gardner Denver had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 9.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gardner Denver will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Gardner Denver in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Gardner Denver in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Gardner Denver in the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Gardner Denver in the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. raised its holdings in Gardner Denver by 270.1% in the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,879 shares during the last quarter.

Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment; and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical.

