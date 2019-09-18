Gardner Denver Holdings Inc (NYSE:GDI) Receives $32.38 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Gardner Denver Holdings Inc (NYSE:GDI) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.38.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GDI shares. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Gardner Denver in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Gardner Denver from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Gardner Denver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine lowered Gardner Denver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Gardner Denver in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.
Shares of NYSE:GDI traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.75. 1,015,977 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,553,287. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.02. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Gardner Denver has a 12-month low of $18.70 and a 12-month high of $36.22.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Gardner Denver in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Gardner Denver in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Gardner Denver in the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Gardner Denver in the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. raised its holdings in Gardner Denver by 270.1% in the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,879 shares during the last quarter.
Gardner Denver Company Profile
Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment; and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical.
Recommended Story: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?
Receive News & Ratings for Gardner Denver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gardner Denver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.