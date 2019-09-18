Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 35 Per Share

Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 35 ($0.46) per share on Friday, November 8th. This represents a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This is a positive change from Games Workshop Group’s previous dividend of $30.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

GAW traded up GBX 142 ($1.86) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 4,816 ($62.93). 68,579 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,393. Games Workshop Group has a 1 year low of GBX 2,760 ($36.06) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,160 ($67.42). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4,530.52 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4,168.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.98.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Games Workshop Group in a research note on Wednesday. Liberum Capital assumed coverage on shares of Games Workshop Group in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 4,750 ($62.07) price objective for the company.

In other Games Workshop Group news, insider Kevin Rountree acquired 577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 4,778 ($62.43) per share, for a total transaction of £27,569.06 ($36,023.86).

About Games Workshop Group

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails miniature figures and games in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Asia. The company offers games under the Warhammer: Age of Sigmar and Warhammer 40,000 names; Middle-earth battle games; book and box games; Blood Bowl and Necromunda standalone systems; and paint and tabletop miniatures support products.

