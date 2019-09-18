FuzeX (FXT) Trading Down 2.6% Over Last 7 Days

FuzeX (CURRENCY:FXT) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 18th. Over the last seven days, FuzeX has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. One FuzeX token can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, COSS, IDEX and Token Store. FuzeX has a market cap of $1.40 million and approximately $51,329.00 worth of FuzeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003138 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009853 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.27 or 0.00218203 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.19 or 0.01265759 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 39.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000817 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000179 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00098921 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00016751 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00020559 BTC.

FuzeX Profile

FuzeX’s launch date was January 13th, 2018. FuzeX’s total supply is 1,087,156,610 tokens and its circulating supply is 824,627,153 tokens. FuzeX’s official Twitter account is @fuzex_co . FuzeX’s official website is fuzex.co . FuzeX’s official message board is medium.com/fuzex

FuzeX Token Trading

FuzeX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CPDAX, HitBTC, CoinBene, Allbit, Cobinhood, COSS, Livecoin, Token Store, IDEX and Coinbe. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FuzeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FuzeX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FuzeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

