FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Shares Gap Up to $0.40

FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FCEL) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.40, but opened at $0.40. FuelCell Energy shares last traded at $0.41, with a volume of 944,049 shares trading hands.

FCEL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen cut FuelCell Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. ValuEngine cut FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. CIBC reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut FuelCell Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.13.

The company has a market capitalization of $50.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The energy company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.88. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 60.21% and a negative net margin of 83.56%. The company had revenue of $22.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FuelCell Energy Inc will post -4.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCEL. CNA Financial Corp boosted its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 100.0% in the first quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 1,140,050 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 570,025 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Loews Corp boosted its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 100.0% in the first quarter. Loews Corp now owns 135,650 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 67,825 shares in the last quarter. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL)

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and micro-grid, as well as multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

