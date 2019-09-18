FORCE One Day Volume Reaches $53.00 (FOR)

FORCE (CURRENCY:FOR) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. One FORCE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge. During the last week, FORCE has traded 19.4% lower against the US dollar. FORCE has a market cap of $129,065.00 and $53.00 worth of FORCE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pandacoin (PND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000140 BTC.

FORCE Coin Profile

FORCE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 5th, 2017. FORCE’s total supply is 143,830,365 coins and its circulating supply is 140,516,265 coins. FORCE’s official Twitter account is @force_coin . The Reddit community for FORCE is /r/forcenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for FORCE is www.forcenetwork.io

Buying and Selling FORCE

FORCE can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FORCE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FORCE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FORCE using one of the exchanges listed above.

