Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) Shares Bought by Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) by 60.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 261,293 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,041 shares during the quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned 3.31% of Flexsteel Industries worth $4,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FLXS. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Flexsteel Industries by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Flexsteel Industries by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 662,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,624,000 after buying an additional 2,195 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Flexsteel Industries by 508.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Flexsteel Industries by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 5,380 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Flexsteel Industries by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,158,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,856,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the period. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Flexsteel Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

In other Flexsteel Industries news, VP Carl Anthony Jr. Hayden bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.58 per share, for a total transaction of $27,160.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,160. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Jerald K. Dittmer bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.39 per share, for a total transaction of $66,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 11,650 shares of company stock worth $156,978. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FLXS traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $15.96. 178 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,701. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.43 million, a P/E ratio of 82.50 and a beta of 1.56. Flexsteel Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.98 and a twelve month high of $33.18.

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $100.21 million for the quarter. Flexsteel Industries had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 7.35%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%.

Flexsteel Industries Company Profile

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, and markets residential and contract upholstered and wood furniture products in the United States. It offers its products for use in home, hotel, healthcare, recreational vehicle, marine, and office applications. The company distributes its products through its sales force and independent representatives.

