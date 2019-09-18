Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners reduced its position in shares of Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,950,585 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 49,884 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 2.71% of Flex worth $133,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Flex by 646.9% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flex in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Willingdon Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Flex in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Flex by 33.6% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Flex in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Paul Humphries sold 9,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.56, for a total transaction of $89,309.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christopher Collier sold 9,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.57, for a total transaction of $95,661.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,097 shares of company stock worth $808,419 over the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Flex stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,026,870. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.17. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 59.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.84. Flex Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $6.74 and a fifty-two week high of $13.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. Flex had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 0.73%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Flex Ltd will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FLEX. BidaskClub raised shares of Flex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Flex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Flex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.38.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

