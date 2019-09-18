First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) Stake Decreased by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) by 78.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,974 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UCON. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $467,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $643,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $871,000.

Shares of UCON traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.75. 684,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,564. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.58. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.75 and a 12 month high of $25.93.

