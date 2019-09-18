First Foundation Advisors Trims Holdings in Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT)

First Foundation Advisors trimmed its stake in Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) by 1.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 188,091 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,260 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust were worth $3,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIT. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 42,968 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Family Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $572,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,250,000. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $425,000.

Shares of Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $17.15. The company had a trading volume of 526 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,509. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.01. Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 52-week low of $14.79 and a 52-week high of $17.67.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.117 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

About Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.

