First Foundation Advisors Sells 21,667 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

First Foundation Advisors lessened its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 21,667 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $10,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 103.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 6,245 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 62,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,135,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 233.4% during the 2nd quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 21,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after buying an additional 15,400 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TXN has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $122.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $137.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Charter Equity upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.53. The stock had a trading volume of 46,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,547,421. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.18. The company has a market capitalization of $121.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $87.70 and a fifty-two week high of $130.92.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 57.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Bing Xie sold 52,299 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total transaction of $6,681,197.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,575,226. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 6,185 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.22, for a total transaction of $793,040.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,417 shares in the company, valued at $8,003,107.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,251,117 shares of company stock worth $159,473,823 over the last ninety days. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

