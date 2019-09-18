First Foundation Advisors Lowers Holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR)

First Foundation Advisors cut its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) by 71.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 350,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 862,753 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors owned 0.32% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $14,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of REXR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,905,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $601,746,000 after acquiring an additional 929,535 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,239,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $453,726,000 after acquiring an additional 357,979 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,508,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,007,000 after acquiring an additional 205,093 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,792,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,794,000 after acquiring an additional 200,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2,091.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,515,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400,690 shares in the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on REXR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

NYSE:REXR traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.94. 178,197 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 509,796. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.03 and its 200-day moving average is $39.32. Rexford Industrial Realty Inc has a 12-month low of $28.17 and a 12-month high of $44.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 7.17, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.17). Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $63.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty Inc will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is presently 66.07%.

In related news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 23,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.70, for a total transaction of $984,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,875,548.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

