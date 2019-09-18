First Foundation Advisors Has $6.18 Million Stock Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC)

First Foundation Advisors boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 30.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,985 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $6,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Motco acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1,627.3% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 316.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 212.2% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. 65.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ABC shares. ValuEngine lowered AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Argus lowered their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. TheStreet raised AmerisourceBergen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.38.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $1,783,089.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,838,676.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Henry Wadsworth Mcgee III sold 10,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.97, for a total value of $973,502.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,254,184.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 78,389 shares of company stock worth $6,947,790 over the last three months. 27.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ABC stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.00. 31,119 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,164,206. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.00. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a twelve month low of $69.36 and a twelve month high of $94.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.97.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $45.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.15 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 47.88% and a net margin of 0.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is presently 24.65%.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

