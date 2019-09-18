First Foundation Advisors Decreases Stock Position in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL)

First Foundation Advisors cut its holdings in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 2.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 260,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,164 shares during the quarter. Unilever makes up about 0.9% of First Foundation Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Unilever were worth $16,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 225.3% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Unilever in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Unilever presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

Shares of NYSE:UL traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.40. The stock had a trading volume of 23,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,580. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.53. Unilever N.V. has a 12-month low of $50.80 and a 12-month high of $64.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.18.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

