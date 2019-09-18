First Foundation Advisors Buys 4,798 Shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd (NYSE:JPC)

First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd (NYSE:JPC) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 491,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,798 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd were worth $4,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JPC. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd during the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd during the second quarter valued at about $118,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd during the first quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd by 18.6% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,087. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.71. Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.11.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.061 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd Company Profile

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

