First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) Receives $29.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.67.

FFIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $29.00 target price on First Financial Bankshares and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Financial Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research report on Friday, July 19th. BidaskClub raised First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 102.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,535,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $478,338,000 after acquiring an additional 7,870,372 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 100.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,831,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $395,085,000 after acquiring an additional 6,422,789 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 105.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,329,365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712,230 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 103.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,179,206 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 100.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,623,044 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,972,000 after acquiring an additional 814,611 shares during the last quarter. 51.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of First Financial Bankshares stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.50. 14,411 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,138. First Financial Bankshares has a 12-month low of $26.73 and a 12-month high of $33.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.76.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 38.62%. The firm had revenue of $101.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.04%.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

