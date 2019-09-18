Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.57.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GSM. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ferroglobe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ferroglobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ferroglobe from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. B. Riley set a $5.00 price target on shares of Ferroglobe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Ferroglobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of GSM traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.27. 337,299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 733,967. Ferroglobe has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $8.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.31 and a 200-day moving average of $1.79. The stock has a market cap of $219.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 2.27.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). Ferroglobe had a negative return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $409.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Ferroglobe will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Ferroglobe by 69.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 19,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 8,033 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 38,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 7,676 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 211.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 72,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 137,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 97,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 11,947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

About Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe PLC engages in the production of silicon metal, silicon-based specialty alloys, and ferroalloys. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other. The company was founded on February 5, 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

