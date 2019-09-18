Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.57.
Several research firms recently weighed in on GSM. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ferroglobe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ferroglobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ferroglobe from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. B. Riley set a $5.00 price target on shares of Ferroglobe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Ferroglobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.
Shares of GSM traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.27. 337,299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 733,967. Ferroglobe has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $8.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.31 and a 200-day moving average of $1.79. The stock has a market cap of $219.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 2.27.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Ferroglobe by 69.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 19,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 8,033 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 38,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 7,676 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 211.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 72,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 137,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 97,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 11,947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.59% of the company’s stock.
About Ferroglobe
Ferroglobe PLC engages in the production of silicon metal, silicon-based specialty alloys, and ferroalloys. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other. The company was founded on February 5, 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
Further Reading: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?
Receive News & Ratings for Ferroglobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferroglobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.