FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Rating Reiterated by DZ Bank

FedEx (NYSE:FDX)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at DZ Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

FDX has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective (down from $175.00) on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on FedEx from $188.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on FedEx from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on FedEx from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on FedEx from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.28.

Shares of FedEx stock traded down $23.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $149.52. The company had a trading volume of 12,741,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,545,117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $161.53 and a 200 day moving average of $170.90. FedEx has a 52-week low of $147.82 and a 52-week high of $250.95.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $17.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 0.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.46 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that FedEx will post 14.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 4,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total transaction of $718,747.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,661,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 23,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.78, for a total value of $4,060,518.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,031,437.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Associated Banc Corp increased its stake in FedEx by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 1,644 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in FedEx by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,661 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 977 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 2.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

