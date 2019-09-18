FedEx (NYSE:FDX) PT Lowered to $167.00 at Oppenheimer

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its price target lowered by Oppenheimer from $176.00 to $167.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.66% from the company’s previous close.

FDX has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $188.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $205.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Stephens set a $210.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.92.

Shares of FDX traded down $22.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $150.91. 22,928,864 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,186,075. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $161.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.74. FedEx has a 1 year low of $147.82 and a 1 year high of $250.95. The stock has a market cap of $45.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.69.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.12). FedEx had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The company had revenue of $17.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that FedEx will post 14.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 4,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total value of $718,747.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,661,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 23,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.78, for a total transaction of $4,060,518.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,031,437.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Associated Banc Corp boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 3.7% during the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 1,644 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 4.0% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,661 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 7.5% during the second quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 977 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 2.6% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 2.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

