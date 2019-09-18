FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Kempen Capital Management N.V.

Kempen Capital Management N.V. lowered its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 15.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,365 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,913 shares during the quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 627.8% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 15,415 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after buying an additional 13,297 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in FedEx by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 643 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 319,016 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $52,379,000 after buying an additional 4,218 shares in the last quarter. Scion Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,851,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 112.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 57,442 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $9,432,000 after buying an additional 30,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FedEx stock traded down $24.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $148.66. 12,002,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,545,117. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $147.82 and a 52-week high of $250.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $161.53 and a 200-day moving average of $170.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by ($0.12). FedEx had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 0.77%. The business had revenue of $17.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 14.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.75%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FDX. Stephens set a $210.00 target price on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on FedEx from $192.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on FedEx from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on FedEx from $131.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.28.

In related news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 4,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total value of $718,747.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,661,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 23,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.78, for a total value of $4,060,518.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,446 shares in the company, valued at $12,031,437.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

