FansTime (FTI) Price Reaches $0.0007 on Top Exchanges

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. Over the last seven days, FansTime has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar. One FansTime token can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg, CoinMex, HADAX and FCoin. FansTime has a market cap of $1.88 million and approximately $207,033.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003060 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009805 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.01 or 0.00215229 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.95 or 0.01202164 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 28.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000805 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000176 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00098963 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00017702 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00020368 BTC.

About FansTime

FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 tokens. FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here . FansTime’s official website is fanstime.org

FansTime Token Trading

FansTime can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, FCoin, Bit-Z, HADAX, CoinMex and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FansTime should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FansTime using one of the exchanges listed above.

