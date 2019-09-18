Faceter (FACE) Price Reaches $0.0006 on Top Exchanges

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded down 24.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. Faceter has a total market cap of $277,099.00 and $2,841.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Faceter has traded down 17.5% against the US dollar. One Faceter coin can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges including $24.43, $32.15, $51.55 and $20.33.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00040777 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $509.50 or 0.04982415 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000383 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000301 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001116 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Faceter Profile

Faceter (FACE) is a coin. Its launch date was January 19th, 2018. Faceter’s total supply is 938,641,610 coins and its circulating supply is 470,623,560 coins. The official website for Faceter is tokensale.faceter.io . Faceter’s official message board is medium.com/faceter . Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Faceter

Faceter can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.68, $24.43, $13.77, $32.15, $33.94, $7.50, $50.98, $18.94, $5.60, $10.39, $51.55 and $20.33. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Faceter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Faceter should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Faceter using one of the exchanges listed above.

