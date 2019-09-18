Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Acquired by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 577.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,671,746 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,424,922 shares during the period. Facebook makes up about 2.0% of Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned 0.06% of Facebook worth $322,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Facebook by 13,908.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 70,768,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 70,263,213 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Facebook by 36.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,051,341 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,764,908,000 after acquiring an additional 9,368,684 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Facebook by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,662,410 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $29,270,846,000 after acquiring an additional 4,114,043 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Facebook by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 180,682,575 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,871,738,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465,756 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 19,805.8% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,264,083 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $226,408,000 after buying an additional 2,252,709 shares during the last quarter. 63.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total value of $1,272,036.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.81, for a total value of $11,044,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,369,672 shares of company stock valued at $439,959,487. 14.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $188.18. 308,525 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,244,382. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.02 and a 12 month high of $208.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $535.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $186.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.40.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The social networking company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 27.26%. The business had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Facebook from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Facebook to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.92.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.