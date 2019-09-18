Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) Stock Price Up 28.5%

Shares of Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:XOG) rose 28.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.18 and last traded at $4.15, approximately 6,389,990 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 4,409,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.23.

XOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $8.00 target price on shares of Extraction Oil & Gas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in a research note on Friday, August 30th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Extraction Oil & Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.69.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.09. The firm has a market cap of $495.86 million, a P/E ratio of -33.30 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). Extraction Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $222.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Extraction Oil & Gas Inc will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Mark Erickson sold 70,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total value of $285,697.92. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,614,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,587,331.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis lifted its position in Extraction Oil & Gas by 318.8% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 1,304,409 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,648,000 after purchasing an additional 992,936 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 4.6% in the second quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 11,714,665 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,725,000 after buying an additional 514,665 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in the second quarter valued at $5,758,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in the second quarter valued at $844,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 578.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,361 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 18,211 shares in the last quarter.

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas.

