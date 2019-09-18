Expanse Hits Market Cap of $726,299.00 (EXP)

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. One Expanse coin can now be bought for about $0.0692 or 0.00000679 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, YoBit and Cryptopia. Expanse has a total market cap of $726,299.00 and $278,416.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Expanse has traded up 239.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Expanse Coin Profile

Expanse (CRYPTO:EXP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 3rd, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 19,495,278 coins and its circulating supply is 10,495,278 coins. Expanse’s official website is www.expanse.tech . The official message board for Expanse is forum.expanse.tech . The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “- Algorithm: Dagger – Block Reward: 8 – Gas Limit: 31415926 – Block Target: 60 seconds – Listen Port: 42786 – RPC Port: 9656 – Reserve: 11 Million (Community Managed) “

Expanse Coin Trading

Expanse can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Upbit, BiteBTC, Cryptopia, Poloniex and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Expanse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Expanse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

