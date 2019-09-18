Exicure (OTCMKTS:XCUR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Exicure Inc (OTCMKTS:XCUR) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 1,072,029 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,040% from the previous session’s volume of 50,085 shares.The stock last traded at $2.85 and had previously closed at $2.69.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.62.

Exicure (OTCMKTS:XCUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.43 million during the quarter.

In other Exicure news, Director David R. Walt purchased 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link

Exicure Company Profile (OTCMKTS:XCUR)

