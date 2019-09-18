Evolus Inc (NASDAQ:EOLS) Shares Acquired by Wafra Inc.

Wafra Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evolus Inc (NASDAQ:EOLS) by 106.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,263 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104,706 shares during the quarter. Wafra Inc. owned approximately 0.74% of Evolus worth $2,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOLS. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evolus during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evolus during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Evolus by 8,877.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Evolus during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Evolus during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. 19.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOLS has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $33.00 price target on Evolus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Evolus in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on Evolus from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.67.

EOLS stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.78. The stock had a trading volume of 4,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,677. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.15. Evolus Inc has a 1-year low of $10.22 and a 1-year high of $30.25. The stock has a market cap of $468.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 4.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 5.01.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $2.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.29 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Evolus Inc will post -4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

