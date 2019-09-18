ETHLend (LEND) Hits Market Cap of $5.10 Million

ETHLend (CURRENCY:LEND) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 18th. ETHLend has a total market cap of $5.10 million and approximately $158,164.00 worth of ETHLend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ETHLend token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Gate.io, OKEx and BiteBTC. In the last seven days, ETHLend has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003076 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009829 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00215021 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $124.70 or 0.01222017 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000777 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000177 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.08 or 0.00098795 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017058 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00020377 BTC.

ETHLend Token Profile

ETHLend’s launch date was August 15th, 2017. ETHLend’s total supply is 1,299,999,942 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,357,877 tokens. The Reddit community for ETHLend is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ETHLend’s official website is ethlend.io . ETHLend’s official Twitter account is @ethlend1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . ETHLend’s official message board is medium.com/@ethlend1

Buying and Selling ETHLend

ETHLend can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, BiteBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kyber Network, OKEx, Gate.io, Kucoin, HitBTC, IDEX, Binance and ABCC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHLend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ETHLend should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ETHLend using one of the exchanges listed above.

