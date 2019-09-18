ETF Managers Group LLC Increases Holdings in Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU)

ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) by 21.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 835,665 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 149,293 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC owned about 0.71% of Alexco Resource worth $944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sprott Inc. raised its position in shares of Alexco Resource by 34.6% in the second quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 645,430 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after buying an additional 165,932 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alexco Resource by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 837,950 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 169,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Alexco Resource by 1,640.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 23,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexco Resource during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000.

Shares of AXU opened at $2.13 on Wednesday. Alexco Resource Corp. has a 52-week low of $0.68 and a 52-week high of $2.81.

Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 million.

AXU has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alexco Resource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Alexco Resource from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It owns interests in the Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 725 surveyed quartz mining leases, 866 unsurveyed quartz mining claims, 8 placer claims, and 2 crown grants covering an area of 233 square kilometers located in Yukon Territory.

