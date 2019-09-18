ETF Managers Group LLC Acquires 10,366 Shares of Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX)

ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 56.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,816 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,366 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 8,992.3% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Nutanix in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Nutanix by 986.7% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Nutanix by 31.9% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Nutanix by 62.4% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NTNX. Stifel Nicolaus set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Nutanix and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. UBS Group raised shares of Nutanix to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Nutanix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.31.

Nutanix stock opened at $26.78 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. Nutanix Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.74 and a fifty-two week high of $54.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 1.28.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The technology company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.09. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 50.25% and a negative return on equity of 150.86%. The firm had revenue of $299.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Nutanix Inc will post -4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its solution addresses a range of workloads, including enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics.

