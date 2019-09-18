Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on EQBK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity BancShares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Equity BancShares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Equity BancShares presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.00.

Get Equity BancShares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EQBK opened at $28.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.83 and its 200-day moving average is $27.15. The stock has a market cap of $440.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.47. Equity BancShares has a twelve month low of $22.75 and a twelve month high of $41.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $37.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.38 million. Equity BancShares had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 8.63%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equity BancShares will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Equity BancShares in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Equity BancShares in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Equity BancShares in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Equity BancShares by 69,550.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Equity BancShares in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. 69.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity BancShares Company Profile

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of financial services primarily to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction loans, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

See Also: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Equity BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.