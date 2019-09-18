Envion Price Up 33.9% Over Last 7 Days (EVN)

Envion (CURRENCY:EVN) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 17th. During the last week, Envion has traded up 33.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Envion token can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00001359 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Token Store. Envion has a total market cap of $16.61 million and $1,474.00 worth of Envion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002961 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009824 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.67 or 0.00211367 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.91 or 0.01247701 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000636 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000171 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00094666 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00016477 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00020318 BTC.

About Envion

Envion’s launch date was December 1st, 2017. Envion’s total supply is 127,425,494 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,204,516 tokens. Envion’s official Twitter account is @envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Envion’s official website is www.envion.org

Buying and Selling Envion

Envion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Token Store. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Envion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Envion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Envion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

