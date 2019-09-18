Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$36.06.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EMP.A. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Empire from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Empire from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$32.00 target price on shares of Empire in a research report on Friday, June 21st. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Empire from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Empire from C$34.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th.

Shares of EMP.A remained flat at $C$35.78 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 64,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,151. Empire has a 12 month low of C$22.38 and a 12 month high of C$37.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$36.24 and a 200 day moving average of C$32.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.08.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

