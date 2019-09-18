Elrond Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $4.01 Million (ERD)

Elrond (CURRENCY:ERD) traded up 15.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 18th. One Elrond token can currently be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges including Dcoin, Binance, Binance DEX and Bilaxy. During the last week, Elrond has traded 10.8% higher against the US dollar. Elrond has a market capitalization of $12.48 million and $4.01 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Elrond alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002987 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009848 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00219777 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $125.86 or 0.01231928 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000788 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000173 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.08 or 0.00098700 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00017508 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00020253 BTC.

Elrond Token Profile

Elrond launched on March 16th, 2019. Elrond’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,165,416,547 tokens. The official message board for Elrond is medium.com/elrondnetwork . The official website for Elrond is elrond.com . Elrond’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Elrond

Elrond can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Dcoin, Binance DEX, Binance and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elrond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Elrond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elrond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.