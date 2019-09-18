Ellington Management Group LLC Takes $443,000 Position in HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS)

Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,600 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in HubSpot in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in HubSpot in the second quarter valued at $48,000. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 58.8% in the second quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 351 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in HubSpot in the second quarter valued at $108,000. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUBS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America set a $215.00 price target on shares of HubSpot and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HubSpot in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of HubSpot in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $223.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of HubSpot from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.60.

HUBS opened at $161.08 on Wednesday. HubSpot Inc has a twelve month low of $108.39 and a twelve month high of $207.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $186.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.90. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of -157.92 and a beta of 1.66.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.92% and a negative return on equity of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $163.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HubSpot Inc will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HubSpot news, insider Hunter Madeley sold 1,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.65, for a total value of $176,047.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,906,139.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.99, for a total transaction of $1,631,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 743,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,726,133.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 132,647 shares of company stock valued at $23,627,172. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

