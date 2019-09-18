Ellington Management Group LLC Purchases Shares of 11,000 Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH)

Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Venator Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd. now owns 53,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 103.0% during the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 9,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,836 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 429,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,930,000 after purchasing an additional 109,703 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $65.00 price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.38.

NYSE WH opened at $52.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.36. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 1 year low of $43.03 and a 1 year high of $61.49.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $533.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.61 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 42.80%.

In related news, Director Ronald L. Nelson acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.95 per share, with a total value of $499,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David B. Wyshner acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.37 per share, with a total value of $100,740.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,102,840. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

