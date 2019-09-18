Ellington Management Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Ellington Management Group LLC grew its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 25.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 126,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,920,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 53,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Finally, State Treasurer State of Michigan grew its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 46,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period.

PEB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America lowered Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Capital One Financial began coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.91.

Shares of PEB opened at $28.04 on Wednesday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12 month low of $25.64 and a 12 month high of $37.09. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.35.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.10% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. The business had revenue of $442.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s revenue was up 114.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 62.04%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 61 hotels, totaling approximately 14,600 guest rooms, located in 10 states and the District of Columbia, including: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

