Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.45. Electromed shares last traded at $6.34, with a volume of 15,970 shares.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Electromed from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th.

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.60 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in Electromed by 17.5% during the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 90,765 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Electromed by 28.6% during the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 159,843 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 35,507 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Electromed by 98.9% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 40,285 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Electromed during the second quarter worth $127,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Electromed by 37.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 8,965 shares during the period.

About Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD)

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment to patients with compromised pulmonary function; and SmartVest SQL System that provides advanced generator programmability and an enhanced pause feature with save, lock, and restore functionality.

