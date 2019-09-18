Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.45. Electromed shares last traded at $6.34, with a volume of 15,970 shares.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Electromed from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th.
Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.60 million during the quarter.
About Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD)
Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment to patients with compromised pulmonary function; and SmartVest SQL System that provides advanced generator programmability and an enhanced pause feature with save, lock, and restore functionality.
