electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) Stock Price Up 17.3%

electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR)’s share price rose 17.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.90 and last traded at $4.75, approximately 456,531 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 155% from the average daily volume of 178,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.05.

ECOR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of electroCore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of electroCore in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of electroCore in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of electroCore in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of electroCore to $10.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.15.

The stock has a market capitalization of $121.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.63 and a quick ratio of 5.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.79.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.62 million for the quarter. electroCore had a negative net margin of 4,450.22% and a negative return on equity of 90.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that electroCore, Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

In other electroCore news, Director Thomas J. Errico purchased 18,974 shares of electroCore stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.62 per share, with a total value of $30,737.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 43.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of electroCore during the first quarter worth $73,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of electroCore by 101.6% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of electroCore during the second quarter worth $28,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of electroCore by 49.2% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 45,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of electroCore by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 575,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 20,536 shares in the last quarter. 10.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

electroCore, Inc, a bioelectronic medicine company, engages in developing a range of patient-administered non-invasive vagus nerve (VNS) stimulation therapies for the treatment of various conditions in neurology, rheumatology, and other fields. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only non-invasive VNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

