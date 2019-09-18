Electra Private Equity (LON:ELTA) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $300.76

Shares of Electra Private Equity Plc (LON:ELTA) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $300.76 and traded as low as $341.60. Electra Private Equity shares last traded at $348.00, with a volume of 68 shares changing hands.

Separately, HSBC lowered their price objective on Electra Private Equity from GBX 423 ($5.53) to GBX 407 ($5.32) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th.

The company has a market capitalization of $133.08 million and a P/E ratio of -2.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 343.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 300.59.

Electra Private Equity PLC specializes in growth capital, buyouts, recapitalization, control buyouts, PIPEs, middle market investments. It invests across all sectors and is not sector specific. The fund seeks to invest in companies based in the Continental Europe, United States and principally in Western Europe, with the majority of investments made in the United Kingdom.

