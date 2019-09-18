EDC Blockchain (EDC) Price Reaches $0.0055 on Top Exchanges

EDC Blockchain (CURRENCY:EDC) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. One EDC Blockchain coin can now be bought for about $0.0055 or 0.00000054 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex, DDEX, P2PB2B and Bit-Z. EDC Blockchain has a market cap of $14.73 million and approximately $1.36 million worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, EDC Blockchain has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00032575 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003201 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00147047 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 38.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0927 or 0.00000907 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,112.19 or 0.98990529 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003724 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000552 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000399 BTC.

EDC Blockchain Profile

EDC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 13th, 2016. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 5,330,754,415 coins and its circulating supply is 2,670,646,025 coins. EDC Blockchain’s official website is edinarcoin.com . EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide

EDC Blockchain Coin Trading

EDC Blockchain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LocalTrade, DigiFinex, Bit-Z, DDEX and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDC Blockchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EDC Blockchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

