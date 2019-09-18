EchoLink Price Hits $0.0029 on Top Exchanges (EKO)

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. EchoLink has a total market cap of $1.43 million and approximately $139,061.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, EchoLink has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. One EchoLink token can now be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges including LBank, Huobi, HitBTC and Hotbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get EchoLink alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00040175 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $511.13 or 0.04988058 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000373 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000294 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001103 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00027123 BTC.

About EchoLink

EKO is a token. It was first traded on January 20th, 2018. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for EchoLink is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo . EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 . EchoLink’s official website is echolink.info

EchoLink Token Trading

EchoLink can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Huobi, Hotbit and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EchoLink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EchoLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EchoLink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EchoLink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.