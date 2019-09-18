ECC Trading 74.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ECC)

ECC (CURRENCY:ECC) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 18th. One ECC coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including C-Patex, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. ECC has a total market cap of $5.10 million and approximately $8.00 worth of ECC was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ECC has traded 74.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ECC alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00033145 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003314 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00146926 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 40.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00000912 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,177.98 or 0.99778192 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003674 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000572 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000424 BTC.

ECC Coin Profile

ECC (CRYPTO:ECC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 30th, 2015. ECC’s total supply is 25,000,000,000 coins. ECC’s official website is ecc.network . The Reddit community for ECC is /r/ecc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ECC’s official Twitter account is @project_ecc and its Facebook page is accessible here

ECC Coin Trading

ECC can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, C-Patex and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ECC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ECC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ECC using one of the exchanges listed above.

