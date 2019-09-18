Dynamic (DYN) Market Cap Hits $1.35 Million

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded down 10.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 18th. One Dynamic coin can now be bought for about $0.0913 or 0.00000894 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit and Bittrex. Dynamic has a market cap of $1.35 million and $3,446.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dynamic has traded up 115.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,226.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $214.12 or 0.02095531 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $325.16 or 0.03182289 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.95 or 0.00743322 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.09 or 0.00764221 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00010878 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00063103 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.81 or 0.00507089 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000027 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00009056 BTC.

Dynamic Coin Profile

Dynamic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 5th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 19,792,430 coins and its circulating supply is 14,792,431 coins. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dynamic’s official website is duality.solutions

Dynamic Coin Trading

Dynamic can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dynamic using one of the exchanges listed above.

