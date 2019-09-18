dynaCERT (CVE:DYA) Trading 4.1% Higher

dynaCERT Inc (CVE:DYA)’s share price traded up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.51 and last traded at C$0.51, 66,102 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 84% from the average session volume of 408,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.49.

The stock has a market capitalization of $135.95 million and a PE ratio of -10.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.46 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.81.

dynaCERT Company Profile (CVE:DYA)

DynaCERT Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, testing, distribution, and installation of transportable hydrogen generator aftermarket products in North America and internationally. Its patent-pending retrofit product provides performance enhancements by injecting hydrogen and oxygen into the air intake manifold resulting in fuel efficiency and reduced fuel emissions.

