DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) Shares Sold by Raging Capital Management LLC

Raging Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) by 56.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 939,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,233,150 shares during the quarter. DSP Group comprises approximately 2.3% of Raging Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Raging Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DSP Group were worth $13,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DSPG. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its stake in DSP Group by 111.1% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in DSP Group by 473.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in DSP Group in the second quarter valued at $144,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of DSP Group during the second quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of DSP Group during the first quarter worth about $176,000. Institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC set a $18.00 price target on shares of DSP Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of DSP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.25.

In related news, CFO Dror Levy sold 17,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total transaction of $277,419.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 201,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,127,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DSP Group stock traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $14.79. 1,517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,614. DSP Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.15 and a 1-year high of $16.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.54 million, a PE ratio of 64.30, a PEG ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.78.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $29.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.00 million. DSP Group had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 4.53%. Research analysts expect that DSP Group, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

DSP Group Company Profile

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless and audio chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through three segments: Home, Office, and SmartVoice. The company provides a portfolio of wireless chipsets that integrate DECT/CAT-iq, ULE, Wi-Fi, PSTN, HDClear, video, and VoIP technologies.

